Avestar Capital LLC Sells 14,573 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,573 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 42,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter worth about $227,000.

ARKG opened at $108.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.75. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $114.83.

