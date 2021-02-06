Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 406.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $163.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

