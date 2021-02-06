AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Up 7.2%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.95. 426,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 469,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVEO. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $262.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. Analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $79,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

