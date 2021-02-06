Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) shot up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.07. 1,078,693 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 442,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVDL shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,840,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,042 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,115,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 73,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,898,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 189,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

