Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Up 10.4%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s share price shot up 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.35. 219,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 294,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUTL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist decreased their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 37,879 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

