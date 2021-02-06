Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Up 10.4%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s share price shot up 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.35. 219,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 294,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AUTL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist decreased their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 37,879 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.
