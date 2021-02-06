Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AUTL. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lowered their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Shares of AUTL opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $421.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 37,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

