Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 411,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 242,985 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

