Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $827,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,563,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 197,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,242,000 after purchasing an additional 91,140 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $108.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day moving average of $94.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $108.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

