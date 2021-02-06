Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,111,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,111,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,120.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,814,000 after buying an additional 74,437 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,331,000 after buying an additional 55,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,272,000 after buying an additional 48,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKH stock opened at $405.10 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.44 and a fifty-two week high of $405.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $389.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.78.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

