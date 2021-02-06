Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $680,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $1,594,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 137,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.54. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.