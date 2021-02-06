Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM) Shares Gap Down to $295.00

Shares of Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $295.00, but opened at $285.00. Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) shares last traded at $285.00, with a volume of 12,426 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48.

In related news, insider Michael Tobin acquired 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £11,838.35 ($15,466.88). Also, insider Stuart Last acquired 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £7,911.36 ($10,336.24). Insiders purchased a total of 39,611 shares of company stock worth $8,573,364 over the last ninety days.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

