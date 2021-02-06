ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to $33.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.20.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATSAF stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.