Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. Atlas has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.11 million. Analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Atlas in the third quarter worth $694,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Atlas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlas by 95.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 129,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

