Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives $55.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 473,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,806. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $809.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.20 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $280,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,745.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,800. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 96.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,321,000 after acquiring an additional 187,809 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 127,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 116,724 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,268,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 88,582 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.