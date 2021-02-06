Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $122.78 on Friday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $124.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.60.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

