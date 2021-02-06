Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 91,140 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,140 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $108.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.97 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

