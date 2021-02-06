Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $212,000 in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in AON by 67.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in AON by 68.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock opened at $223.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.26. Aon Plc has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.46.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

