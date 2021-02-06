Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $162.55 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.98.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.