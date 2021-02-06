Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE ATKR opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore International Group has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $58.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 8,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $294,712.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,817.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,366,779.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,422.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,435 shares of company stock worth $3,658,874 in the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atkore International Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 384,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 97,250 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atkore International Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Atkore International Group by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 88,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 48,719 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

