Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,908,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,649,000 after buying an additional 544,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,000 after buying an additional 319,471 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 237,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 213,047 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

