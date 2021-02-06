Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 142.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Repligen worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 3.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 0.6% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen stock opened at $222.06 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $226.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.80, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,214 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $237,349.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,489.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,068,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,778. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.