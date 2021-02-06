Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 291.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,820 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.22% of Amkor Technology worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,748,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,580 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,721,000 after acquiring an additional 686,963 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,230,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,673,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,346,000 after acquiring an additional 232,748 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 269,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 105,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

AMKR opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $83,385.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $217,153.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $202,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock worth $1,777,016. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $11.40 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

