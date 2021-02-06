Aspiriant LLC Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aspiriant LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,106.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,793.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,651.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

