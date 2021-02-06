Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $409,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $1,066,713.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $89,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $23.62. 258,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,488. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $634.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

