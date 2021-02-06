ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASC. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,523.60 ($72.17).

Get ASOS Plc (ASC.L) alerts:

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 4,900 ($64.02) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. ASOS Plc has a one year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a one year high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,858.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,672.46.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,375 ($57.16), for a total value of £6,475,000 ($8,459,628.95). Also, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

About ASOS Plc (ASC.L)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.