ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $507.40.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $552.81 on Friday. ASML has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $573.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $515.78 and a 200-day moving average of $421.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

