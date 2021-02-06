Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.79. 1,121,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,672,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

