Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,890 ($37.76).

Several research analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

AHT traded down GBX 86 ($1.12) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,848 ($50.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,608.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,068.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £17.29 billion and a PE ratio of 27.97. Ashtead Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.80%.

About Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

