ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Announces Earnings Results

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%.

ASX opened at $7.80 on Friday. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

