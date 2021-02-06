Ascletis Pharma (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 4,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.

Ascletis Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASCLF)

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It offers Ganovo, a direct-acting anti-viral agent for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV); Pegasys, a pegylated interferon for Hepatitis B and C virus; and Ravidasvir, a pan-genotypic NS5A inhibitor for the treatment of HCV.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Ascletis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascletis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.