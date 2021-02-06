Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 454 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,433 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,581,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth about $247,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.36. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $124.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

