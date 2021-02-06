Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 980,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,921,000 after acquiring an additional 43,305 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 654,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 532,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 213,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 420,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,360 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $620.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $542.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.71.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

