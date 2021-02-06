Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $852.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $780.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,711.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.61.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

