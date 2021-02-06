Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 312 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.5% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APD opened at $253.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.40 and its 200-day moving average is $284.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.07.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

