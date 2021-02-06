Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 101 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,526 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 45.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 734 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.4% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $145.84 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cascend Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

