Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,139 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,139 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,676,000 after buying an additional 432,505 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,053,543,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,591,000 after buying an additional 364,660 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after purchasing an additional 877,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,644,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,926,000 after purchasing an additional 291,028 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.76.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

