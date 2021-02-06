Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

APAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of APAM opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

