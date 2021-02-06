Artfinity Market Capitalization Tops $424,781.27 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Artfinity has a total market cap of $424,781.27 and approximately $115.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artfinity coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.80 or 0.01115870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.31 or 0.06438489 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00049320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00033241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

Artfinity (AT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art

Artfinity Coin Trading

