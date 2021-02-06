Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.20 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%.
Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.55 on Friday, hitting $90.47. 1,446,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,062. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -107.70 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $91.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.87.
ARWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.71.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
