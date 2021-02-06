Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.20 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.55 on Friday, hitting $90.47. 1,446,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,062. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -107.70 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $91.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.87.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.71.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $249,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $2,670,964.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,139,002.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 191,414 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,606 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.