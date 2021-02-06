Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 0.4% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

Shares of HD opened at $278.86 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $300.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.19 and a 200-day moving average of $274.68.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

