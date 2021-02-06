Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Cut to Sell at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners cut shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arkema from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arkema from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

ARKAY opened at $106.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.30 and its 200-day moving average is $110.47. Arkema has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Arkema will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

