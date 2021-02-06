ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Stake Lifted by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,248,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 221.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 115,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 79,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $175.80 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.63.

