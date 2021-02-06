Arizona State Retirement System Sells 21,121 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,121 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

