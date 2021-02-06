Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,259 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,246,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $216.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.57 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $224.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $8,097,293.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

