Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.59 Million Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.68.

Shares of SEDG opened at $308.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.88 and a 200 day moving average of $255.15. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

