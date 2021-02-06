Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.28 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pool by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Pool by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Pool by 1,221.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

Shares of POOL opened at $359.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $401.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.29.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

