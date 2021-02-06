Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,785,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,735,000 after purchasing an additional 189,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,063,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,929,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,903,000 after purchasing an additional 178,621 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,276,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,183,000 after purchasing an additional 181,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,357,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,674,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $64.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Hess’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,813,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 413,593 shares of company stock valued at $23,600,508. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

