Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.