Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.64.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $406.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 245.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

