Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 77.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $6,877,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after buying an additional 49,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

